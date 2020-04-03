President Trump Sends Letter to Chuck Schumer

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, President Trump sent US Senator Chuck Schumer a letter, correcting incorrect statements made by Schumer. According to the response by Trump, it sounds like an attempt for Schumer to discredit Trump. Trump is protecting his actions and the hard work of his administration.

While many Americans have been able to set politics aside, others continue to play politic rather than illustrate leadership.

America is great because we come together during difficult times defending a greater good. At this moment Americans would prefer that leaders support, rather than attack each other. Support illustrates leadership.

CLICK to READ LETTER