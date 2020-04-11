President Trump says US leading the world in testing

(STL.News) Reported by Al Jazeera News, US President Donald Trump and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. The number of deaths in the United States linked to the novel coronavirus topped 15,000 on Thursday, but officials said despite the grim tallies, there are signs the pandemic might be nearing its peak in the cities hardest hit early on in the crisis.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News