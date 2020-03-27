President Trump Approves Missouri Major Disaster Declaration Request

President Trump Approves Missouri Governor Parson’s Request for Major Disaster Declaration to Support State’s Coronavirus Response

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) President Donald Trump today approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a federal major disaster declaration for the state of Missouri.

The President approved Governor Parson’s request that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program be utilized to reimburse eligible expenditures made by local governments, nonprofit organizations, and the state for emergency protective measures by first responders and others responding to the coronavirus.

Governor Parson’s request for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling are still under review. Also under review is the Governor’s request for federal hazard mitigation assistance to identify and reduce long-term risks associated with natural disasters.

“I appreciate the President acting quickly on my disaster declaration request and the commitment of federal resources as we battle this unprecedented public health and economic threat to Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “As I’ve said throughout our COVID-19 response effort, we will continue to pursue every way possible to adapt and deliver additional resources to help protect the health of Missourians and promote long-term recovery.”

Governor Parson requested the federal disaster declaration on Tuesday, March 24.

On March 13, Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri and activated the State Emergency Operations Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 21, Governor Parson directed Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams to order social distancing statewide. Dr. Williams limited social gatherings in Missouri to no more than 10 people; directed Missourians to avoid eating or drinking in restaurants, bars, or food courts; and ordered that schools remain closed.

Last week, Governor Parson’s request for low-interest federal disaster loans for Missouri small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19 was approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration.