Washington, DC (STL.News) Multiple news reports that President Donald J. Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump have test positive for COVID-19 after spending time with Hope Hicks. FOX News continues to report updates.

Hope Charlotte Hicks, is the public relations executive and political advisor as a senior counsel to the President.

We want to express our thoughts and prayers to the President, First Lady, and Hope Hicks. We wish them a fast and safe recovery.