President Saied’s Announcement of Reforms in Tunisia

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

We welcome President Saied’s announcement of a timeline outlining a path for political reform and parliamentary elections and look forward to a reform process that is transparent and inclusive of diverse political and civil society voices. The United States supports the aspirations of the Tunisian people for an effective, democratic, and transparent government that protects rights and freedoms. We remain committed to the U.S.-Tunisia partnership.