Basically, Silvergate is the bank for a lot of crypto businesses (1,300+, according to the company website, if you include “fintechs”), which tend to have problems maintaining banking relationships. As such, it’s probably not surprising to learn that Silvergate’s assets under management (AUM) has grown quickly the last few years. Its stock price did, too, by more than 1,500% between November 2019 and November 2021.