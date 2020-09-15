President Donald J. Trump is Promoting Peace and Stability in the Middle East

Today, nations across the region and throughout the world are joining together, united in their determination to build a better future

Washington, DC (STL.News) SECURING HISTORIC AGREEMENTS: President Donald J. Trump hosted the official signing ceremony for the historic peace agreements between Israel and Arab nations.

Today, President Trump presided over the signing ceremony at the White House to establish the foundation of the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.).

Bahrain also accepted the President’s invitation to participate in the ceremony, following their agreement with Israel last week.

In August, the President secured an agreement to normalize relations between the U.A.E. and Israel – the first such agreement between Israel and a major Arab country since 1994.

The countries have committed to the exchange of embassies and ambassadors, and to begin cooperation across a broad range of fields including education, healthcare, trade, and security.

This deal is only the beginning of normalized relations between Israel and its neighbors, with many more likely to come.

PROMOTING PEACE AND SECURITY: These agreements are leading to peace between Israel and the Middle East, as well as increased security in the region.

The deal between Israel and the U.A.E. will strengthen peace in the region by giving Muslims increased access to the Al Aqsa Mosque for peaceful prayer.

This will counter the extremists who use the false narrative that the Al Aqsa Mosque is under attack and that Muslims cannot pray at this holy site.

The Israel-Bahrain agreement further enhances the security of both nations while creating opportunities for them to deepen their economic ties.

Both agreements are a result of President Trump’s efforts to rebuild trust with our regional partners and move them away from conflicts of the past.

Thanks to the President’s bold foreign policy vision and his deal-making ability, nations across the region are realizing the benefits of his thoughtful approach.

FACILITATING A REGIONAL TRANSFORMATION: President Trump’s policies are leading to the most rapid geopolitical transformation of the Arab world in more than a generation.

President Trump has fully rejected the failed foreign policy approaches of the past that helped stoke division and did nothing to prevent conflict in the Middle East.

Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the nations across the Middle East and Africa are increasingly working together to build a more peaceful and prosperous future.

Normalized relations will accelerate growth and economic opportunity across the region by expanding business and financial ties.

The agreements with Bahrain and the U.A.E. will help to advance President Trump’s vision for finding a fair and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

The United States will continue to stand with the people of the region as they work to build a brighter, more hopeful future.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE