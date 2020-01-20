President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Vermont

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Vermont to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding on Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair and replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms and flooding in Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, and Washington counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for statewide.

James R. McPherson has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. McPherson said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Federal Aid Programs Available for the State of Vermont