President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Seminole Tribe of Florida

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the Seminole Tribe of Florida to supplement the Tribe’s efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2019 and continuing.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the Seminole Tribe of Florida and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for the Tribe and its associated lands affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

Gracia B. Szczech has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.