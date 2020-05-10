President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for North Carolina

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of North Carolina to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes from Feb. 6 to 19, 2020.

Federal funding also is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding and tornadoes in Alexander, Ashe, Cherokee, Cleveland, Graham, Madison, Mitchell, Pender, Perquimans, Polk, Randolph, Rutherford, Stanly, Stokes, Swain, Wayne, Yadkin and Yancey counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Elizabeth Turner has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Turner said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.