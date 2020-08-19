President Donald J. Trump Approves Iowa Disaster Declaration

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Iowa and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms on August 10, 2020.

Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm in the counties of Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named DuWayne Tewes as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated for assistance after the assessments are fully completed.

