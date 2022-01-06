President Approves Washington Disaster Declaration

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Washington Disaster Declaration

Washington, DC (STL.News) United States President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Washington and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding and mudslides from November 13 to November 15, 2021.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Clallam, Skagit, and Whatcom and the Lummi Nation, Nooksack Indian Tribe, and Quileute Tribe.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Toney Raines as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.