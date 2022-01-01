President Approves Major Disaster Declaration – Colorado

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Colorado

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Colorado to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires and straight-line winds beginning on December 30, 2021, and continuing.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Boulder County. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Boulder County.

Emergency protective measures, including any direct federal assistance through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

Nancy S. Casper has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 1-800-621- 3362. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, give FEMA the number for that service.