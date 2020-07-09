Prescription Drug Takeback Event July 15th at Carbondale Police Department

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) On Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Representatives Terri Bryant and Patrick Windhorst along with the Carbondale Police Department, will be hosting an outdoor prescription medication drop-off event. The public will be given the opportunity to prevent prescription medications abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Also accepted are prescription ointments and patches, pet medications and vitamins. Needles and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

To participate, bring your medications for disposal to the Police Department visitors parking lot at 501 South Washington Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Participants will be able to drop off their unwanted medication while remaining inside their vehicle. All social distancing and face covering precautions will be practiced during the event.

For more information about the event please contact the David Littlefiled at 217-714-5730 or dlittlefield@hrs.ilga.gov or the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

