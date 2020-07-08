Prescott Man David Clay Fowlkes Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced that Larry Peters Jr., 37, of Prescott, Arkansas, was sentenced yesterday to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing, in the United States District Court’s Texarkana Division.

According to court records, the South Central Drug Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) made a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Peters in Prescott, Arkansas, in January 2019. The substances purchased from Peters were submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, which found them to contain 159.71 grams (approximately 5.6 ounces) of pure methamphetamine.

Peters was indicted by a federal grand jury in May of 2019, and entered a guilty plea in October of 2019.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the South Central Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Graham Jones prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE