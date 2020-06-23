PPB Seeking Community Help Identifying Child Sex Abuse Suspect

Portland, OR (STL.News) The Portland Police Bureau’s Child Abuse Team is requesting information regarding a male suspect who has allegedly sexually abused two children in public.

The two incidents occurred in the Northwest Portland over the past 12 days. The first incident occurred on the 2400 block of NW Marshall Street, and the second incident occurred on the 2000 block of NW Raleigh Street.

The suspect has been featured on the Nextdoor App, and several commenters noted he is often spotted on the 1600 block of NW 25th Avenue at Wallace Park or on the 800 block of NW 11th Avenue at Jamison Square.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of this suspect, they are requested to contact Detective Steve Gandy at (503)-823-0185 or Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov Anyone seeing this suspect should call 911.

