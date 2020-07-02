PPB Identified Suicide Victim as Eunice Castillo-Ross & Eric A. Ackerman

Portland, OR (STL.News) The investigation into the deaths of two individuals in a residence has continued. The involved victims have been identified as follows with the associated cause/manner of death:

Eunice Castillo-Ross Female, 02-19-51, Homicide/Gunshot wound

Eric A. Ackerman, Male, 12-30-56, Suicide/Gunshot Wound

Family members of the victims have been notified.

Help is available for community members struggling from a mental health crisis and/or suicidal thoughts. Suicide is preventable.

The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.

If you or someone you know is in mental health crisis please visit Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare’s Urgent Walk-In Clinic. The clinic is located at 4212 SE Division and is open from 7am to 10:30pm, 7 days a week. Services are free and available to individuals of all ages.

