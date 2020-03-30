Powerball Changes Announced by Powerball Product Group

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Powerball has announced changes to the game that will take effect after the next jackpot is hit. At that time, the jackpot will reset to $20 million, and the jackpot will increase by a minimum of $2 million for each drawing. The changes were announced on March 25 by the Powerball Product Group, which oversees the game.

“Powerball players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which have affected normal consumer behaviors,” said Gregory Mineo, Powerball Product Group Chairman and Maine Lottery Director. ” Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, we are making proactive changes to continue to offer the world’s premier lottery product.”

No decision has been made about how long the changes will remain in place.

Previously, Powerball jackpots were reset to $40 million after a jackpot win, and the minimum increase between drawings was $10 million.

If there is a jackpot winner in the Wednesday, April 1, drawing, the Powerball jackpot will reset to $20 million for the Saturday, April 4, drawing. If the jackpot is not won on Wednesday, the jackpot will grow to an estimated $180 million.

Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.