Pottawattamie County Man Jason Eric Leinen Sentenced for Possession of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Jason Eric Leinen, age 46, of Council Bluffs, to 97 months in prison for possession of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum. Leinen was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, pay $500 in restitution to each victim seeking restitution, and to comply with sex offender registry requirements upon release.

The investigation began in April 2018, when a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department Deputy was working undercover investigating users sharing child pornography on a peer-to-peer file sharing network. The program identified an IP address sharing known images and videos of child pornography. A search warrant was executed on Leinen’s residence and a desktop drive and PC were seized. The forensic exam produced numerous links to the peer-to-peer file sharing networks, child erotica, and child pornography.

This matter was investigated by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department and the Council Bluffs Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

