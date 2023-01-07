PoSW Coin (POSW) Rises 0.96%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

PoSW Coin (POSW) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has advanced 0.96% to $0.00287891101.

InvestorsObserver gives PoSW Coin a low volatility rank of 20, placing it in the bottom 20% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

POSW’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.PoSW Coin price is trading near resistance. With support set at $0.00283267240178186 and resistance near $0.00287951955709953. This leaves PoSW Coin with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

