Postal Employee Brittany Freeman Charged With Stealing Mail

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury for the Southern District of Illinois has returned on indictment charging

Brittany Freeman, 27, of Johnston City, Illinois (Williamson County), with four counts of theft of

mail by a postal service employee.

Freeman worked as a mail carrier for the Goreville post office. The indictment charges that she

stole over $500 worth of rebate checks sent by Menards to customers along her mail routes in

February and March, 2020.

The arraignment for Freeman will be held on July 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in

Benton, Illinois. Each of the four felony counts is punishable by up to five years in prison and a

$250,000 fine.

An indictment is a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be

innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

The charges resulted from a referral and investigation by the United States Postal Service, Office

of the Inspector General. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney

Peter T. Reed.

