Postal Employee Amy Makaros Pleads Guilty to Theft of Mail

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Amy Makaros, 41, of New Britain, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill to theft of mail by a postal employee.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between November 2018 and February 2019, while she was employed as a mail carrier at the U.S. Post Office in Farmington, Makaros stole numerous pieces of mail, including greeting cards that contained gift cards or other items of value. When confronted by investigators, Makaros admitted her theft and subsequently surrendered approximately 19 pieces of mail and four gift cards that she had stolen.

Theft of mail by a postal employee carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

This investigation has been conducted by the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elena L. Coronado.

