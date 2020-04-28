Positive Steps Rises to Remote Work Challenge With Citrix

Non-profit goes virtual to continue delivering critical services to families and children in face of COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (STL.News) These are anxious times – particularly for families struggling with housing, money, parenting, work and health-related issues. And the services that Positive Steps provides to support them across Greater Manchester, United Kingdom are critical. When COVID-19 struck and remote work became a mandate, the non-profit organization had to figure out a way to continue operating without missing a beat. And it found one in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Leveraging the company’s digital workspace solutions, Positive Steps was able to quickly provide access to all of the tools and applications its employees need to work from home and deliver the usual support the organization is known for in a highly unusual environment.

Adapting to the Times

“We understand this is a worrying time, but we have adapted and are now working in a more flexible way that allows us to provide support to the community in these rapidly changing and difficult times,” said Garry O’Driscoll, Senior Infrastructure Analyst, Corporate Services, Positive Steps. “Whilst we are undertaking face-to-face contact with our clients only where this is absolutely essential, we are still delivering our full range of services using video interviews, online resources, chat facilities and more.”

And it’s doing so through Citrix Workspace. With Citrix Workspace, companies can give employees access to all of the SaaS, web and mobile apps they prefer to use in one unified experience and IT teams a single control plane through which they can onboard and manage application performance without getting in the way.

Over the past six months, Positive Steps has been provisioning virtual desktops and has deployed 150 Chromebooks so that its staff can access their Citrix workspaces while out in the community and at home.

Driving Business as Usual

“When we decided to close our office, it was a seamless transition with no problems at all,” Garry O’Driscoll said. “I’m certain many IT departments are in dire straits following this unexpected pandemic, but thanks to our access to Citrix, we were prepared and it’s business as usual.”

About Positive Steps

Positive Steps is a charitable trust that delivers a range of targeted and integrated services for young people, adults and families that recognizes the diversity of the people with whom we work. We are a unique organisation delivering a combination of statutory, voluntary and traded services – funded through local authority and charitable trust grants, charitable donations, contracts based on payment by results, and income generated through our sister company Positive Steps Trading – where all profits fund our charitable activity. For more information, visit www.positive-steps.org.uk.