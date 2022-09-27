Posh Markets Inc? to Launch the Presale of PoshCoin, the Newest Cannabis Crypto Coin

press release

PRESS RELEASE. New York, 09/27/22: US-based Posh Markets Inc has announced the presale of PoshCoin, the all-new cannabis cryptocurrency, on September 28, 2022. With this presale, the company aims to offer end users – cannabis fans an opportunity to gain insights into PoshCoin before unveiling it to the general public.

The much-awaited presale of PoshCoin will happen on PinkSale, a dedicated launchpad for crypto tokens. Posh Markets Inc has fixed the value of PoshCoin at 0.0087 USD exclusively for this presale round.

“Our objective is to assist cannabis enthusiasts in taking a closer look at the PoshCoin, all aspects of it before it officially hits the market. This will help them understand this new crypto coin’s business potential for the entire cannabis ecosystem,” said Vic Devlaeminck, Chairman of Posh Markets Inc.

With PoshCoin, the New York-headquartered firm aims to empower marijuana/cannabis enthusiasts to purchase cannabis and other related products easily via its eCommerce platform.

Contact:

Dorothy C. Plummer

Chief Communications Officer

dorothy@poshcoin.io

