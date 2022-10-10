Portugal's draft budget targets lower deficit despite steep slowdown



LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal unveiled its draft 2023 budget on Monday, projecting a steep slowdown of economic growth as high energy and food prices are expected to weigh on private consumption, but still promised to further slash the public deficit.

The document that the government submitted to parliament, where the ruling Socialists have a working majority, sees gross domestic product expanding by just 1.3% in 2023 after 6.5% growth this year.

Inflation running at three-decade highs, macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are putting the brakes on European economies, leading countries to lower their economic forecasts for next year.

This year, Portugal has seen the negative impacts of soaring inflation and rising interest rates partially offset by a strong jobs market, the savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures to support the economy.

Now the government expects private consumption, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of GDP, to grow by just 0.7%, compared to 5.4% in 2022. It also expects EU-harmonised inflation in Portugal to slow to 4% next year from 7.4% in 2022.

Despite the economic slowdown, the government hopes to cut the budget deficit to 0.9% of GDP next year from 1.9% in 2022.