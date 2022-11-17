Portsmouth Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Minor

NORFOLK, Va. – A Portsmouth man was sentenced today to life in prison for attempted sex trafficking of a minor under 14 years old.

According to court documents, in May, Christafer Douglas Friend, 32, responded to an online posting by an undercover agent (UC). The UC represented that he and his 11-year-old daughter, “Kylie,” were visiting from New York and that he had been sexually abusing Kylie for over a year. Friend requested a sexual encounter with Kylie and agreed to pay $200 for over an hour of access to her. He and the UC discussed in detail the sexual acts that Friend would engage in, and how to conceal the abuse from Kylie’s mother. Friend also had a voice call in which he believed he was speaking with Kylie. In this call, he asked her whether she enjoyed the sexual abuse by her father. Only several hours after initiating the chat, Friend arrived at the pre-determined location with Kylie’s favorite candy and paid $200 to whom he believed to be Kylie’s dad.

In the chats with the UC, Friend also bragged about having sexually abused an eight-year-old child, on several occasions. Agents later located images and videos of that abuse in Friend’s online storage account. Friend also possessed thousands of images of other minors being sexually abused.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Brian Dugan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Gantt prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc

In 2021, EDVA launched “UnMasked,” a community-based educational outreach and prevention program in Virginia dedicated to raising awareness and educating the community about the prevalence of online sexual exploitation involving children and young adults. UnMasked is a multi-disciplinary partnership of local, state, federal, and non-profit stakeholders. The core curriculum is provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) NetSmartz program. To report an incident involving online sexual exploitation, call 1-800-843-5678 or submit a report at report.cybertip.org. To request an UnMasked event at your school or organization, please contact EDVA’s Community Outreach Coordinator at USAVAE-UnMasked@usdoj.gov.

