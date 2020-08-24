Portland: Two Victims Shot During Street Racing Event, Suspect Outstanding

Portland, OR (STL.News) Two victims suffered gunshot wound injuries during an illegal speed racing event in the St. Johns neighborhood.

On Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 9:25p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 9000 Block of North Ramsey Boulevard.

As officers were enroute, they learned that a victim was in a private vehicle proceeding to a hospital. Dispatch coordinated with officers and medical and arranged an ambulance to meet the vehicle about halfway, and the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known, but officers learned the adult male victim was stable.

Officers learned that a second victim was also enroute to a hospital by private vehicle. The adult male had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

No suspect information is available. Officers learned that possibly hundreds of people were in the area at an illegal street racing event at the time of the shooting. If anyone is a witness or has information about what took place, they’re asked to call police non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333, or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov , and reference case number 20-260905.

