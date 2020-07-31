Portland, Subject Shot in Altercation in Hazelwood Neighborhood

Portland, OR (STL.News) On July 31, 2020 at 8:38 a.m., East Precinct Officers responded to a report of a subject who had been shot at a camp near the 11800 block of Northeast Couch Street. Officers arrived and medics were already treating an adult male with a wound to the abdomen.

The male victim was taken to an area hospital and is undergoing surgery. Preliminarily, it is expected he will survive.

Officers learned the bullet traveled through the victim and struck a nearby vehicle, which shattered the window.

This is an active investigation and if anyone has information about this case, please call dispatch at (503) 823-3333 and reference case 20-237888.

