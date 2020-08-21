Portland Police’s Shooting Investigation Underway in Mt. Scott Neighborhood

Portland, OR (STL.News) On August 21, 2020, at approximately 1:18 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a convenience store located in the 7200 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard on reports of shots fired outside. When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence of gunfire, however, no victims were located.

At 1:55 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital on reports of 16-year-old walk-in gunshot wound victim. When officers arrived at the hospital, they spoke with the victim, who admitted to having been shot in the ankle outside of the convenience store located in the 7200 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard. The victim did not know who had shot him and had no suspect description.

If anyone has information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

An update will be provided if appropriate for the investigation.

