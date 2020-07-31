Portland Police: Stabbing Investigation Underway, One Individual Injured

Portland, OR (STL.News) East Precinct officers have responded to the 103 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard on reports of someone stabbed in the area. When officers arrived they found an adult victim with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

The victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The victim’s medical status is unknown at this time.

Officers have secured the crime scene. Southeast Holgate Boulevard will be closed from Southeast 102 Ave to Southeast 104 Ave.

The PIO is not responding to the scene.

If anyone has information about the stabbing and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and refer to case #20-237605.

An update will be provided if appropriate for the investigation.

