Portland Police: Shooting Investigation Underway in Woodlawn Neighborhood

Portland, OR (STL.News) On July 29, 2020, at approximately 11:21 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the 800 block of Northeast Dekum Street on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the location, they learned a victim had been shot by unknown suspects in the lower leg while he stopped to visit the memorial of last night’s homicide victim. Multiple bullet casings from different caliber firearms were located at the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The victim’s medical status is unknown at this time. The suspects who shot the victim have not been located.

Officers have secured the crime scene and this is an ongoing investigation. The area of Northeast Dekum Street from Northeast 8th Avenue to Northeast Durham Avenue is closed to all traffic.

The PIO is not responding to the scene.

If anyone has information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

An update will be provided if appropriate for the investigation.

