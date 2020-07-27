Portland Police respond to shooting on North Marine Drive

Portland, OR (STL.News) One person was located deceased onscene related to this incident. Detectives from the Homicide Division are actively investigating the circumstances.

In order to protect the integrity of this serious investigation, no further details are able to be released at this time. As information becomes available for release, an updated press release will be sent out.

Anyone with information can contact Michael Greenlee (503) 823-0871 Michael.greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or Brad Clifton (503) 823-0696 brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov

