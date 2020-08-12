Portland Police respond to a shooting Wednesday morning in the Parkrose neighborhood

Portland, OR (STL.News) On August 12, 2020 at about 5:48 a.m. Portland Police responded to a shooting in the 11500 block of Northeast Sandy Blvd. Officers are on the scene now, have requested medical attention for a victim and are investigating. There is no patient information to release.

This investigation is just beginning. Portland Police will release additional information as it is available.

