Portland Police Needs Help From In-Person Witnesses in Regard to Explosive Device

Portland, OR (STL.News) PPB has reviewed social media reports and videos involving the explosive device from Laurelhurst Park on August 8, 2020. PPB Investigators have received multiple emails demanding action in this case and they are working hard to get answers. As of today, no in-person witness, someone who was actually there, has come forward to assist in the investigation.

Investigators would like to remind the public that PPB still needs in-person witnesses and/or potential victims to come forward. Detailed in-person witness accounts are crucial in moving this case forward. Those with knowledge who have spoken to the press are encouraged to contact investigators. PPB has also attempted to contact the man identified in a video, Louis Garrick Fernbaugh. Investigators would encourage Mr. Fernbaugh to contact them.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

