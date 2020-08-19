Portland Police Investigating Shooting in Lents Neighborhood

Portland, OR (STL.News) On August 18, 2020 at approximately 7:59 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the 9300 block of Southeast Harold Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they recovered 24 casings, consisting of 3 different caliber bullets, outside of the Boys and Girls Club building. The building appeared to be struck by gunfire at least one time. Officers learned a houseless female living nearby on the bike path was potentially hit by gunfire. An extensive search for the female was conducted, however, she was not located.

One juvenile suspect was detained and referred to JDH. Since the suspect is a juvenile their information will not be released.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

An update will be provided if appropriate for the investigation.

