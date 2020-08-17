Portland Police Investigating a Shooting of Victim in Vehicle near Northeast 15th Avenue

Portland, OR (STL.News) A victim suffered a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the Woodlawn Neighborhood.

On Monday, August 17, 2020 at 12:10a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a call of a shooting near Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast Dekum Street. The victim was in his vehicle and had a gunshot wound to his arm. Medical responded and he was transported to a hospital by ambulance. His wound is believed to be non-life threatening.

The victim told officers he was driving his pickup truck had been shot by someone in a passing car. No suspect information is being released.

If anyone has information about this shooting, they’re asked to call 503-823-3333 or crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 20-254303.

