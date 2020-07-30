Portland Police Identified Stabbing Victim as Aja Rhone-Spears

Portland, OR (STL.News) Homicide Detectives are seeking witness accounts of an incident that turned deadly on Tuesday night.

A group of people met for a vigil near the 15800 block of Southeast Division related to a recent shooting resulting in Tyrell Penney’s death. Some members of the group returned to a residence in the 100 block of Northeast 92nd Place to continue the vigil.

Approximately 20-30 people were in the residence when a large disturbance occurred involving multiple participants. During the disturbance, two subjects were stabbed. Officers and medical personnel attempted life saving measures, but one subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. Homicide Detectives were summoned to assist.

Officers and Detectives encountered hostility and a lack of cooperation during their attempts to conduct this investigation. There are believed to be multiple witnesses and investigators are hoping to learn more about what transpired.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause and manner of death to be homicide by stabbing. The deceased has been identified as Aja Rhone-Spears, born 03/09/86.

Family of the deceased has been notified

If anyone has information about this incident and has not been contacted by investigators, they are encouraged to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mike Greenlee at 503.823.0871, Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov

This is the 15th homicide since July 1st, which is the most in one month in over 30 years. This was the second homicide in one night and there were also demonstrations, multiple shootings, and other calls for service occurring throughout the City.

