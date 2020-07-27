Portland Police Identified Shooting Victim as Tyrell Penney

Portland, OR (STL.News) The individual killed in the shooting this weekend has been identified as 27 year-old Tyrell Penney of Sacramento, California. Family members have been notified of his death. A photograph is not available, but if one is provided for release, we will update the news release.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause and manner of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

This is a very active investigation and if anyone has information they are encouraged to contact investigators. If anyone has information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to contact Detective Winters at williamw.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Law at travis.law@portlandoregon.gov and refer to incident #20-232529.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE