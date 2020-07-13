Portland Police Identified Homicide Victim as Nadezhda Volobuev

Portland, OR (STL.News) The victim in this case has been identified as 61 year old Nadezhda Volobuev. The Oregon State Medical Examiners Office determined the cause of death to be a stabbing and ruled the case a homicide.

The suspect has been identified as 29 year old Angelina Volobuev, the victim’s daughter. Angelina Marie Volobuev is in custody charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Anyone with information about this case should call Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.

