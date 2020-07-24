Portland Police Identified Fatal Crash Victim as Julie Elizabeth Dunlap

Portland, OR (STL.News) A passenger who died as a result of the vehicle crash has been identified as 45 year-old Julie Elizabeth Dunlap. The next of kin has been notified. The Major Crash Team (MCT) is responding to the 500 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue to assist in a traffic crash investigation. South and northbound traffic on SE 122nd Avenue is closed from Southeast Oak Street to Southeast Morrison Street, as well as east and westbound traffic on Southeast Stark Street from Southeast 119th Avenue to Southeast 126th Avenue.

This is the 26th call-out for the Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team and the 25th traffic fatality for 2020.

If anyone witnessed this crash, please contact Officer Johnson at Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2213.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE