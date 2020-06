Portland, OR (STL.News) Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct officers have responded to the 600 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue on reports of shots fired. A deceased individual was found at the scene. Officers have secured the scene and investigators are responding.

The PIO is not responding to the scene.

If anyone has information about this incident and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call 503-823-3333

