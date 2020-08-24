Portland Police Arrested Thomas E. Cooper In Homicide of Tyrell Penney

Portland, OR (STL.News) On July 25th, 2020, Tyrell Penney was shot and killed outside of a club in the 15800 block of Southeast Division Street. A second victim was shot and is still recovering. Portland Police Bureau Homicide Division detectives and officers from East Precinct were able to identify the suspect as Thomas E. Cooper, 32.

Portland Police Bureau (PPB) homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cooper for Murder in the Second Degree. On August 22, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce was able to locate Cooper in Bend, Oregon. With the assistance of the Bend Police Department, Cooper was arrested on the warrant for Murder in the Second Degree. PPB homicide detectives, with the assistance of the Bend Police Department, served search a warrant on a Bend residence associated to Cooper. Further information on the arrest is being released by Bend Police.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective William Winters at 503.823.0466 william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395 travis.law@portlandoregon.gov .

ORIGINAL MESSAGES BELOW

July 27, 2020 10:08

The individual killed in the shooting this weekend has been identified as 27 year-old Tyrell Penney of Sacramento, California. Family members have been notified of his death. A photograph is not available, but if one is provided for release, we will update the news release.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause and manner of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

This is a very active investigation and if anyone has information they are encouraged to contact investigators. If anyone has information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to contact Detective Winters at williamw.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Law at travis.law@portlandoregon.gov and refer to incident #20-232529.

