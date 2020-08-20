Portland Police Arrested Skylor Noel Jernigan, Shooting Suspect & Recovered Firearm

Portland, OR (STL.News) In the morning hours of Wednesday August 19, 2020, the Portland Police Bureau, assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 27-year-old Skylor Noel Jernigan of Milwaukie in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Downtown Portland over the weekend.

Jernigan will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon (two counts), Menacing, Recklessly Endangering Another Person (with a weapon), and Discharging a Firearm in the City.

A search warrant was served in connection with this investigation and a firearm believed to be used in the shooting has been seized as evidence.

“I am pleased to hear about the apprehension of this suspect and recovery of a firearm. I want to thank our PPB investigators and partners with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent efforts on this case,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “Tensions are running high in our City and it is important for everyone to know PPB members are doing everything possible to prevent violence and criminal acts and investigate incidents that have already occurred.”

ORIGINAL MESSAGE

On August 15, 2020 at about 12:00 p.m. groups gathered to demonstrate in downtown Portland on the Southwest 3rd Avenue side of the Justice Center, and in nearby parks. Over the course of two or more hours the groups sometimes argued and fought with each other.

Portland Police had few resources available throughout the city, including downtown, due to an incident happening in Northwest Portland involving a person in crisis that drew many police officers including the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT). Throughout the city dozens of calls for service held for hours.

At times, during and after the demonstrations downtown, groups apparently used weapons against one another, including paintball guns and mace or bear repellent. An officer took a report this afternoon after a person was injured after being hit in the face with a paintball fired from a paintball gun. The groups moved a short distance from Southwest 3rd Avenue and confronted each other near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street. During that confrontation a person allegedly fired a gun.

There have been photographs and video clips from incidents downtown shared via various social media platforms. Anyone who was a victim of a crime is encouraged to call police to report the crime. Portland Police ask that crime victims report crime and so police may attempt to connect related photo or video evidence to those reported crimes.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE