Portland Police Arrested Faysal M. Osman & Rico O. Cabrera for Carjacking

Portland, OR (STL.News) Robbery detectives have charged two suspects related to a robbery of a vehicle near Cathedral Park.

Faysal M. Osman, 19, of Portland and Rico O. Cabrera, 19, of Portland, were booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Robbery in the First Degree.

Detectives believe there are other suspects related to the shooting and subsequent carjacking. If anyone has information, please contact Detective Ken Reynolds at 503-823-0407 Kenneth.Reynolds@portlandoregon.gov .

