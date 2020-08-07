Portland Police Arrested 12 Adults & 1 Juvenile for Criminal Activity

Portland, OR (STL.News) The following adults were arrested for criminal activity during the unlawful assembly near East Precinct:

32 year-old Maranie Staab of Level Green, PA, charged with Interfering with a Police Officer and Harassment,

28 year-old Malia Treammell of Portland, OR, charged with Riot, Escape III, Criminal Mischief I, and Interfering with a Police Officer,

30 year-old Ragina Gray of Portland, OR, charged with Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct II and Resist Arrest,

27 year-old Terrell Kitchens, of Hillsboro, OR, charged with Interfering with a Police Officer and Disorderly Conduct II,

41 year-old Michael Rodgers of Louisville, KY, charged with Interfering with a Police Officer and Disorderly Conduct II,

27 year-old Aaron Newson of Portland, OR, charged with Interfering with a Police Officer and Disorderly Conduct II,

26 year-old Gaije Duncan of Portland, OR, charged with Interfering with a Police Officer and Disorderly Conduct II,

23 year-old Jordan Saul of Portland, OR, charged with Interfering with a Police Officer and Resist Arrest,

28 year-old Jesslyn Kreutz of Portland, OR, charged with Interfering with a Police Officer and Disorderly Conduct II,

21 year-old Chris Johnson of Gresham, OR, of Portland, OR, charged with Interfering with a Police Officer and Disorderly Conduct II,

26 year-old Travonn Trahan of Portland, OR, charged with Interfering with a Police Officer.

A 17 year-old male detained for Interfering with Police Officer was referred to the Juvenile Court and released to a parent. Treammell used a device to puncture a tire on the sound truck that was providing direction and orders to the crowd. An officer told her she was under arrest and grabbed onto her backpack to affect the arrest. She slipped out of the backpack and fled on foot. Officers chased her and she fell while trying to turn a corner. She was arrested and officers located multiple rebar spike devices in the backpack.

