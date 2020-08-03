Portland Police Arrest Max Van Briesen & Freedom Moreno for Unlawful Assembly

Portland, OR (STL.News) On August 1, 2020, at about 8:50 p.m., people began to block traffic along Southwest 3rd Avenue outside the Mark O. Hatfield U. S. Federal Courthouse. Hundreds of people gathered for several hours giving speeches. A large portion of the crowd marched through downtown before reforming back along Southwest 3rd Avenue.

Meanwhile, a group of about two hundred marched from Laurelhurst Park, blocking traffic lanes, to the Penumbra Kelly Building, 4735 East Burnside Street. The group stood blocking East Burnside Street, shined bright lights at Portland Police officers standing outside the building, directed lasers at the officers and eventually began throwing glass bottles at them. Vehicles blocked East Burnside Street from Northeast 47th Avenue to Northeast 50th Avenue.

A person in the crowd threw a glass jar or bottle filled with paint, which struck a Portland Police officer in the head. The officer was not injured.

Portland Police provided public address announcements directing people to remain off of the property of the Penumbra Kelly Building and to move away to the west. As people continued to throw glass bottles and other objects Portland Police declared that the assembly blocking East Burnside was unlawful and directed people to disperse.

Portland Police dispersed the crowd, directing it west. People continued to throw glass and plastic bottles at police. People with “press” written on their outer garments repeatedly threw objects at officers. Portland Police continued moving the crowd to the west and south.

Near East Burnside and Southeast 44th Avenue a person moved a car slowly in front of police, interfering with their attempts to safely move people out of the road. To remove the hazard the car presented, Portland Police deflated its tires and passed it by. Upon reaching Southeast 41st Avenue and Southeast Pine Street, Portland Police disengaged and returned to the Penumbra Kelly Building. Portland Police took people into custody during this dispersal. Max Van Briesen, 31, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree. Freedom Moreno, 34, of Portland, was charged with Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest, and Harassment.

A large portion of the crowd marched blocking city streets and circled back toward the Penumbra Kelly Building. Portland Police met the crowd near Southeast 50th near East Burnside and directed it south all the way to Southeast Belmont Street. Again people with “press” written on their outer garments were among those throwing objects at police. Portland Police disengaged from the crowd near Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast 48th Avenue. The crowd did not return to the Penumbra Kelly Building. There was no use of CS gas.

Back downtown, just after midnight, the majority of the crowd that had gathered outside the federal courthouse embarked on a march through Downtown and the Pearl District. The large group shrunk during the nearly two hour walk. When it returned to Southwest 3rd Avenue, the crowd consisted of about 100 people who slowly drifted off into the city over the next hour.

The march was peaceful and Portland Police did not interact with the crowd of people downtown.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE