Portland Police Arrest 9 People Related to the Closure of the Parks

Portland, OR (STL.News) 9 individuals were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center related to the closure this morning of the parks by the Portland Bureau of Parks and Recreation:

*Megan Smith, 36 years old, Interfering with a Police Officer, Trespass II

*Kristina Narando-Rivera, 34 years old, Disorderly Conduct II

*Parker Giles, 25 years old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Police Officer

*Carly Ballard, 34 years old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Police Officer

*Andrew Duran, 18 years old, Interfering with a Police Officer, Trespass II

*Brandon Thomas, 36 years old, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct II

*Lauren Davis, 29 years old, Disorderly Conduct II

*Krystin Brunson, 33 years old, Interfering with a Police Officer

*Brandon Paape, 30 years old, 7/26/89, Interfering with a Police Officer

ORIGINAL MESSAGES BELOW

The City of Portland has temporarily closed Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park.

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, at about 5:00 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau assisted as the City of Portland temporarily closed Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park. Portland Police made public address announcements that the parks were closed. People were provided ten minutes to leave the park. At about 5:10 a.m. Portland Police walked through the parks to be sure everyone received the message the parks were closed and move people out of the parks to the north.

The parks will remain closed until needed repairs are made and the parks are ready to reopen for all to enjoy. The Police Bureau will assist other City bureaus to facilitate park closure and repair to lawns, bathrooms, benches and public art.

The parks are closed to the curb lines surrounding them. Pedestrians should use sidewalks across from these parks. The streets around the parks remain open to traffic.

Portland Police made some arrests. Details about the arrests will be released when they are available.

