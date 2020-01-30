Portland, Oregon News: Stabbing Investigation Concludes Suspect, Benjamin Uphus In Custody

Portland, OR (STL.News) On Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 6:36 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the 300 block of Southwest 9th Avenue on reports that someone was stabbed. When officers arrived they found a male victim with a stab wound. The injury was considered to be non-life threatening.

Officers arrested the suspect, 24-year-old Benjamin Uphus, near the scene. Preliminary information suggests this was not a random assault. Mr. Uphus was eventually transported and lodged into the Multnomah County Detention Center on one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

If anyone has information about this stabbing and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333.

