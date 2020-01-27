Portland, Oregon News: Shots Fired in Portsmouth Neighborhood, Occupied Homes Struck

PORTLAND, OR (STL.News) Portland Oregon Police reported two homes occupied by families were struck by gunfire overnight after a shooting in the Portsmouth Neighborhood.

On Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 12:14a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of shots heard in McCoy Park, 4701 North Trenton Street. Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire in the park, but no suspects or victims. They also were alerted to bullet strikes to homes occupied by families. Both homes were on the east side of the park along North Newman Avenue. In both cases the bullets penetrated into the living area of the homes, but did not strike anyone. A parked, unoccupied car was also struck.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to investigate. So far, no arrests have been made.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team is continuing to investigate several incidents of gun violence citywide.