Portland Oregon News: Robbery Suspect Identified as Deondre L. Rosemon Possibly Connected to Other Crimes

Portland, OR (STL.News) The suspect in the robbery case is being identified as Deondre L. Rosemon, 46. On January 23, 2020, he was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of Robbery in the Second Degree according to Portland Oregon Police.

Detectives have confirmed that Rosemon was in possession of two realistic looking replica firearms. Photos of the firearms are not available for release at this time.

Since then, robbery detectives have conducted significant investigation and successfully linked Rosemon to five other gunpoint robberies:

January 8, 2020, 7:26p.m., Hardware store, 200 Block of Northeast Broadway, January 10, 2020, 10:56p.m., Video Store, 200 block of Southeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, January 17, 2020, 4:56p.m., Cell Phone Store, 1000 block of North Lombard Street, January 21, 2020, 3:54a.m., Convenience Store, 1300 block SW 11th Ave (photos: Convenience Store), January 21, 2020 10:10p.m., Video store, 300 block of NW Broadway.

Additional charges are expected related to these cases.

The investigation continues. Other crimes are also being reviewed by Robbery Detectives to see if Rosemon was connected. If anyone has information, contact Robbery Detective Kenneth Reynolds at (503) 823-0407 or kenneth.reynolds@portlandoregon.gov .